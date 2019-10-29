International Development News
Prez attends to policewoman after award function

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:17 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:17 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who had apparently twisted her ankle and slipped during an awards function here. The Delhi policewoman was standing in front of the dias at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function.

When the national anthem was being played, she fell and sat on the carpet, according to a PTI photographer who was present. Soon after the national anthem was over, Kovind was seen talking to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and then along with security walked down from the dais. Kovind had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Thakur offered her a bottle of water.

Generally, the president leaves the venue immediately after the national anthem. There was a loud applause from the audience when Kovind walked out from the venue.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Thakur and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas were among those present on the dias. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards have been instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It is to recognise corporate initiatives in the area of CSR to achieve inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts, a jury had recommended 19 winners and 19 honourable mentions across various categories. Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of E...

