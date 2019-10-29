International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong bars democracy activist Joshua Wong from local election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:53 IST
Hong Kong bars democracy activist Joshua Wong from local election
Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong, Oct 29 (AFP) Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was barred Tuesday from standing in upcoming local elections after months of huge and frequently violent protests in the city. Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the otherwise leaderless movement, accused the government of "political screening" after an election officer ruled invalid his nomination for the November poll.

The 22-year-old was sent to prison earlier this year over the democracy protests he helped lead in 2014. He immediately joined the historic anti-government protests rocking the city upon his release in June. Wong was the only candidate barred from standing in an election for district councils, which tackle regional issues. The election is the first to be held since the current mass protests started.

He accused the government Tuesday of censorship in disqualifying him. "The decision to ban me from running for office was clearly politically driven," he told a press conference on Tuesday.

"The true reason is my identity, Joshua Wong, is the crime in their minds." He also accused the election officer of misinterpreting his political ideology. "This says that the disqualification was simply a hard order from Beijing, a political mission handed down from Beijing."

The election officer wrote in her reasoning that Wong's concept of self-determination does not rule out the independence of Hong Kong as an option, which she deemed inconsistent with the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution. Wong and his party, Demosisto, have denied supporting independence for the city.

They advocate self-determination and a referendum for Hong Kong people to decide how they want to be governed. Any talk of independence incenses Beijing as Chinese President Xi Jinping increasingly emphasizes the importance of territorial integrity.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said Tuesday that the administration supported the decision, and denied any political censorship. "There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community."

"The candidate cannot possibly comply with the requirements of the relevant electoral laws," the spokesman added. Hong Kong has been battered by nearly five months of pro-democracy protests which Beijing and its local leaders have taken a hard line against.

Millions have hit the streets, with hardcore activists clashing repeatedly with police in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997. Wong is one of the best-known pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong today after becoming the poster child of the huge pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement" protests of 2014 that failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

The decision to disqualify Wong has sparked criticism that it could intensify the ongoing protests. "When you keep rigging the only -- and lowest level -- elections on offer, you're going to make many in #HongKong... conclude that the only way to be heard is on the streets," Maya Wang, Senior China Researcher for Human Rights Watch, said on Twitter.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader warned Tuesday that the city's economy could end the year in recession as the financial hub is battered by months of seething pro-democracy protests that her struggling administration has been unable to end. She said the city's economic woes cannot be fixed unless there is an end to violence, but offered no political solution to stop the unrest.

The pro-democracy camp could secure 117 seats on the 1,200-strong committee that chooses the city's leader if they win a majority in the district council elections, which have no power to pass legally binding motions. In 2016 and 2017, the city's courts ousted six pro-democracy lawmakers, including Demosisto member Nathan Law, for breaches of their swearing-in ceremony and oaths of allegiance, a move backed by Beijing.

Last year, Agnes Chow, another young pro-democracy leader from Wong's party, was barred from standing in by-elections because her party advocates self-determination for Hong Kong. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-A year on from Lion Air crash, Indonesians pray, scatter petals for victims

One year after a Lion Air plane crash that killed 189, relatives and friends of victims held prayer vigils and cast flower petals into the Java Sea at the site where the budget carriers Boeing 737 MAX jet went down beneath the waves. The al...

UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnsons office.Johnson said on Monday tha...

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, (PTI):

KOZHIKODE, OCT 29, PTICopra Office Rs.10,280-Dilpas Rs.10,300-Rajapur Rs.13,100-Balls Rs.11,000-Coconut Oil Rs.16,800-Oil Cake Expeller Rs.2,200-PTI VKBAPR APR...

18 killed in attack against protesters in Iraq's Karbala

Baghdad, Oct 29 AP Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes opened fire at protesters in the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Tuesday, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials said, in one of the deadliest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019