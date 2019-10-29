Polish court says it will not consider one election recount request
Poland's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will not consider one out of six requests from ruling nationalists, the Law and Justice party (PiS), for vote recounts in some districts after a tight Oct. 13 Senate election.
There is no decision yet on the remaining five requests, the court said.
Also Read: U.S. Supreme Court divided over Kansas immigrant identity theft case
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Poland
- PiS
- nationalists
- districts
- Law and Justice
- Senate
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election -late poll
Poland's PiS seen winning parliamentary election - partial results
Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election -late poll
Poland's ruling PiS wins election - results from 72% of constituencies
Poland's ruling nationalists ahead in election - partial results