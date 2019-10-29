Polish court says it will not consider one election recount request

Poland's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will not consider one out of six requests from ruling nationalists, the Law and Justice party (PiS), for vote recounts in some districts after a tight Oct. 13 Senate election.

There is no decision yet on the remaining five requests, the court said.

