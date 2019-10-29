International Development News
UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-10-2019 16:43 IST
British PM Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Britain's main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a December election, although the date remains to be fixed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the EU's decision to delay Brexit had met his demand to remove the threat of a disorderly divorce, and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen".

