UK's opposition Labour party agrees to December election
Britain's main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it would support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a December election, although the date remains to be fixed.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the EU's decision to delay Brexit had met his demand to remove the threat of a disorderly divorce, and "we will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen".
