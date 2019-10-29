International Development News
Sovan Chatterjee in Mamata's house on 'Bhai Phonta'

Sovan Chatterjee in Mamata's house on 'Bhai Phonta'

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who had severed ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over differences with the party leadership, on Tuesday visited the residence of its supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of 'Bhai Phonta'. Chatterjee went to Banerjee's residence in Kalighat area of the city along with his close associate Baishakhi Bandopadhyay.

The four-time TMC MLA, however, did not speak to media persons waiting outside the house of the chief minister. 'Bhai Phonta' or 'Bhai Dooj' celebrates the bonding between brothers and sisters.

Chatterjee had been a two-time mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, besides being a minister. The chief minister is known to have played a key role in shaping his political career, which like her had begun in the Youth Congress, before reaching the top echelons of the TMC.

Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay joined the BJP in New Delhi on August 14. However, he has not been seen in any public programme of the saffron party since then. Bandopadhyay earlier claimed that Chatterjee had expressed his desire to quit the saffron fold for being "regularly humiliated", but he did not make any public announcement on quitting the BJP.

Chatterjee was asked by Banerjee to resign from his post as both minister and mayor in November 2018 following problems in his personal life..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Congress to protest against proposed privatisation of NRL

The opposition Congress on Wednesday will hold a dharna at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam to protest against proposed privatisation of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL, the largest refinery of in the North Eastern region. The Union...
