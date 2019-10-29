Lebanese PM Hariri to give a speech at 4 p.m. - Twitter
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will give a speech from his official residence in Beirut at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, the official Twitter account of the prime minister's office said.
Earlier two official sources told Reuters that Hariri was heading towards resigning, amid two weeks of unprecedented anti-government protests that have paralyzed the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
