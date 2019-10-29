International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pro-Hezbollah, Amal mob destroy Beirut protest camp, Hariri looks set to quit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Pro-Hezbollah, Amal mob destroy Beirut protest camp, Hariri looks set to quit
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A mob loyal to Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed a camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in central Beirut on Tuesday as Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri looked set to resign.

There was no comment from Hariri's office. He will deliver an address at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), an official Twitter account said. Two official sources earlier told Reuters that Hariri was likely to resign. In central Beirut, black-clad men wielding sticks and pipes destroyed the protest camp that has been the focal point of countrywide rallies against a political elite accused of rampant corruption and steering Lebanon towards economic collapse.

The show of force came after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last week roads closed by protesters should be reopened and suggested the demonstrators were financed by its foreign enemies and implementing their agenda. Smoke rose as some of the tents were set ablaze. Hezbollah and Amal supporters had earlier fanned out in the downtown area of the capital shouting "Shia, Shia" in reference to themselves and cursing protesters.

"With our blood and lives we offer ourselves as a sacrifice for you Nabih," they chanted in reference to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Amal Movement. "We heed your call, we heed your call, Nasrallah," they added. Security forces did not intervene to stop the assault, in which protesters were hit with sticks and were seen appealing for help as they ran, witnesses said. Tear gas was eventually fired to disperse the crowds.

Nationwide protests since Oct. 17 have paralysed Lebanon at a time of deep economic crisis - banks were closed for a 10th day on Tuesday along with schools and businesses, with the pegged Lebanese pound weakening on a black market. Hariri's resignation would defy the powerful Hezbollah - Nasrallah has twice said that he was against such a step, citing the risk of a dangerous void.

Hariri last week sought to defuse popular anger through a set of reform measures agreed with other groups in his coalition government, including Hezbollah to, among other things, tackle corruption and long-delayed economic reforms. But with no immediate steps towards enacting these steps, they did not satisfy demonstrators whose demands include the resignation of his coalition government.

One of the sources, a senior official from outside Hariri's Future Party, told Reuters the premier would "most probably" announce the government resignation on Tuesday. The report weighed on Lebanese dollar bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Police hunt for brothers from Northern Ireland over truck deaths

British police said on Tuesday they were hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people discovered in the back of a truck near London last week. The discovery of the bodies in a refrigerated truck on an industri...

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police race...

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019