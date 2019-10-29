International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:08 IST
Trump says likely Baghdadi successor killed by U.S. troops
Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump said on Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot."

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but the United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group.

Also Read: In Haryana, BJP candidates invoke Donald Trump, Modi's success in foreign affairs to seek votes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court suspends Sharif's sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds in graft case

A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, paving way for his release on bail as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet coun...

FN Souza's 'radical' painting of the Pope to go under hammer at Prinseps' first live auction

A 1961 untitled painting of the Pope by Indian modernist painter Francis Newton Souza will go under the hammer at Mumbai-based auction house Princeps first-ever live sale on November 17. The artwork showcasing Souzas unique and radical inte...

UPDATE 2-India's IndiGo places historic order for 300 Airbus planes

Indian budget carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least 33 billion at recent catalogue prices, handing the European planemaker what could be its biggest ever order from a single carrier. The mammot...

Opposition term free ride scheme 'poll stunt' by AAP ahead of Assembly elections next year

The opposition BJP and the Congress on Tuesday questioned the timing of the free-ride scheme for women in DTC and cluster buses in the national capital rolled out by the AAP government, terming it a poll stunt ahead of the Assembly election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019