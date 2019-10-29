International Development News
Trump, Xi meeting date is still fluid - White House official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:21 IST
Trump, Xi meeting date is still fluid - White House official
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to finalize a trade agreement on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, but the date is still fluid, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The South China Morning Post, citing a person briefed on the arrangements, said the leaders of the world's two largest economies were tentatively slated to sign the interim trade deal on Nov. 17 "if everything goes smoothly".

Trump on Monday said he expected to sign a significant part of a trade deal with China at the summit, but did not elaborate on the timing. A separate source familiar with the plans confirmed Nov. 17 was the likely date for the meeting.

