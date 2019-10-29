International Development News
Development News Edition

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:47 IST
Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Beirut, Oct 29 (AP) Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police raced through the streets but seemed powerless to stop the counter-protesters, who chanted Shiite religious slogans.

Scuffles initially broke out early Tuesday as the men cleared protesters from main roads, before they launched their assault on the main protest site in Beirut, where demonstrators had been camped out for nearly two weeks. The rampage marked a violent turning point in Lebanon's protests, which have called for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that has dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

The government is dominated by factions allied with Hezbollah, the most powerful armed group in the country. Prime Minister Saad Hariri was set to deliver a national address at 4 pm (1400 GMT).

The men who attacked the protesters initially presented themselves as disgruntled residents, frustrated that the protests have paralyzed the country. But later they could be heard chanting "at your service, Hussein," a Shiite religious slogan, and "God, Nasrallah, and the whole Dahiyeh," referring to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the group's stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Soldiers and riot police initially moved in to separate the two groups, but were unable to prevent the Hezbollah supporters from storming Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, the main protest site. Hezbollah supporters lashed out at reporters covering the melee, kicking some of them and reaching for their cameras.

It was unclear how many people were wounded. Fights broke out among some protesters and security forces could be seen beating some people with batons. The dozens of protesters armed themselves with wooden batons and metal poles as the Hezbollah supporters approached but fled after they arrived in much larger numbers. Security forces later fired tear gas to disperse them, but only after they had destroyed and set fire to several tents.

One TV presenter described it as "a war scene." Nasrallah had criticized the protests last week, accusing unnamed foreign powers of exploiting them to undermine his group and saying they threatened to drag the country into civil war. The protests have thus far been largely peaceful, with only occasional minor scuffles with security forces trying to open the roads.

Hezbollah was the only armed group in Lebanon to maintain its weapons after the civil war, saying they were needed to defend the country from Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon from 1982 until 2000. Hezbollah later fought Israel to a stalemate during a ferocious month-long war in 2006. Hezbollah is widely seen as being more militarily powerful than even the Lebanese armed forces. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Steelers await word on RB Conner's shoulder injury

The victory Tuesday was a bit painful for Steelers running back James Conner, a whose planned day off comes with a sling and treatment on his injured shoulder. Conner will be re-evaluated this week, head coach Mike Tomlin said, for an AC jo...

Love you Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on Bhai Dooj

In a loving gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Priyanka posted an adorable collage and tweeted Love you RahulGandhi.In the collage, there are ...

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence. The deceased, Vijay Singh, a m...

CBI takes over probe in 5 cases against Chhota Rajan; his mentor figures as accused

The CBI has taken up five new cases against gangster Chhota Rajan, with two of them pertaining to his initial days as alleged small-time bootlegger working for his mentor Rajan Nair over 36 years ago, officials said on Tuesday. In one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019