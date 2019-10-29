'Hindutva' won't be safe unless population control laws are made: BJP MLA

BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, has said that 'Hindutva' will not be safe in even India unless population control laws are enacted in the country. "If no population control law is enacted in India, 'Hindutva' will become endangered even in this country in the next 50 years," he said here on Monday.

The MLA from Bairia constituency in Ballia district made the statement two days after All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal's asserted that "Muslims will continue to produce children, despite (population control) laws". Singh made the remarks in response to reporters' query over the alleged remarks by the AIUDF chief.

Singh said Ajmal was making such statements as part of his mission to encourage Muslims to breed more and more children so that the community can capture the country. In the wake of Assam government's decision against providing government jobs to people having more than two children, Badruddin Ajmal had on Saturday said that Muslims will not listen to anyone and continue to produce children.

"Muslims will continue to produce children, they will not listen to anyone. Now, the government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs. According to the Sachar committee in any case, Muslims get government jobs below two per cent. "Literate people are now increasing among the Muslim community and they are working across the world," Badruddin Ajmal said.

"Our religion and I personally believe that those who want to come to the world will come and no one can stop it," he added. Bairia legislator Singh is prone to making controversial remarks.

A case was registered against him last month for allegedly abusing and threatening a government official. In July last year, Singh had said even if Lord Ram descends on earth, instances of rape cannot be curbed.

"Bhagwan Ram bhi aa jaayenge tab bhi balaatkaar ki ghatna per niyantran nahin ho paayegaa (Even if Lord Ram descends, instance of rapes cannot be curbed)," Singh had told reporters on July 8 last year, referring to the Unnao molestation case. On another occasion, describing children as a gift from god, Singh had said every Hindu should have at least five children -- two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus.

Hindus will become a minority if there is "no balance" in population control, the legislator had said. "Hindus should have at least five children. Two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus. Giving birth to a child is 'prasad' (gift) from God. India can become strong, when Hindus are strong. When Hindu is weak, India is weak...," Singh had said.

