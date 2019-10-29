Tomar, Khanna to be central observers in BJP MLAs meet in Mumbai
The BJP on Tuesday named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party's vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for its Maharashtra legislative party meeting to be held on Wednesday.
Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party amid demand by its ally Shiv Sena for the top post on a rotational basis.
Fadnavis asserted on Tuesday that he will be the chief minister for another five years.
