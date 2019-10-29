International Development News
UK PM will cancel election plans if voting age is lowered

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cancel plans to hold a snap election if parliament votes to lower the voting age or allows European Union citizens to vote because this will mean a six-month delay, his political spokesman said.

Dec. 12 is a most obvious date to hold a general election, but the government will consider other dates if proposed, the spokesman said.

