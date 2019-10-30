UK PM Johnson says it’s time to get Brexit done

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was time to unite the country and get Brexit done after he won a vote to call an early general election.

"It's time to unite the country and get Brexit done," Johnson said after addressing a meeting of lawmakers from his Conservative Party.

