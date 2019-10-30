UK PM Johnson says it’s time to get Brexit done
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was time to unite the country and get Brexit done after he won a vote to call an early general election.
"It's time to unite the country and get Brexit done," Johnson said after addressing a meeting of lawmakers from his Conservative Party.
Also Read: New 'great' Brexit deal agreed with EU: Boris Johnson
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- lawmakers
- Brexit
- Conservative Party
ALSO READ
Brexit talks continue with routine exchange of texts - British source
British police order a halt to climate change protests in London
A question of trust: British pollsters battle to call looming election
Climate change activists protest against British high-speed train line
UPDATE 1-Climate change activists protest against British high-speed train line