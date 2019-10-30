International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. appeals court blocks release of unredacted Mueller report pending appeal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 05:51 IST
U.S. appeals court blocks release of unredacted Mueller report pending appeal
Image Credit: IANS

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday issued a stay that blocks the release to a congressional committee of an unredacted copy of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to hand over by Wednesday a copy of the Mueller report that included material that had been blacked out.

The Justice Department requested the stay by the Court of Appeals in Washington while it appeals Howell's ruling. The department is trying to block Democrats from accessing the full Mueller report on the grounds that doing so would require the disclosure of secret grand jury materials and potentially harm ongoing investigations.

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena seeking the full report as part of Democrats' effort to build a case for removing Trump from office through impeachment. Mueller submitted his report to U.S. Attorney General William Barr in March after completing a 22-month investigation that detailed Russia's campaign of hacking and propaganda to boost Trump's candidacy in the 2016 election as well as extensive contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Barr, a Trump appointee who Democrats have accused of trying to protect the president politically, released the 448-page report in April with some parts redacted. The House impeachment inquiry centers not on the findings of the Mueller report but on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. House Democrats have described that as an improper solicitation of foreign interference in a U.S. election.

In her ruling on Friday, Howell also said the House need not pass a resolution formally initiating its impeachment inquiry, undercutting an argument that Trump's fellow Republicans have made in attacking the probe. Democrats began the inquiry without putting such a resolution to a vote, but on Tuesday they unveiled legislation laying out procedures for the probe that could be voted on a early as this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCIs broadest...

US woman leading robbery gang gets 37-yr jail term for armed home invasion, looting

An American woman, who led a gang of robbers, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on the charge of conducting armed home invasions of families specifically of Asian and Indian ancestry across the United States. Chaka Castro 44 of Houst...

NHL notebook: Predators' Josi gets $72.5M extension

Defenseman Roman Josi signed an eight-year deal with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with the contract carrying an annual average value of just more than 9 million. The 72.47 million deal takes effect next season. Josi is in the final y...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - October 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesGeneral election set for December 12 as MPs vote to break Brexit paralysis httpson.ft.com2PtIPI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019