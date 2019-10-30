Madurai: TN CM, Dy CM pay floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue in Madurai on the occasion of the leader's 112th birth anniversary. The two leaders dressed in traditional attire- white kurta and lungi, offered garland made up of colourful flowers to few feet tall Thevar's statue.

Known as the Tilak of South India, Muthuramalinga Thevar was in the Indian National Congress till 1939 and later joined the Forward Block till his death. He was a freedom fighter and had spent ten years in prison. He belonged to a landlord family with Justice Party background.

Later, DMK President MK Stalin too paid floral tribute to the freedom fighter. (ANI)

