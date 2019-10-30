Wrong policies led to 'worsening' situation in Valley: Adhir

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for pursuing "wrong policies", which he said led to the "worsening" of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre, he said, is only keen on hiding the "real situation" in the Valley.

Chowdhury, who is also a five-time MP from Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district, on Wednesday met family members of the five laborers who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the laborers were from the Sagardighi area of the district.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of the victims, Chowdhury said he has also spoken with the union home secretary over the phone and urged him to make arrangements to bring back the bodies and other laborers from West Bengal who are trapped in the Valley. "The situation in the Valley is becoming worse with every passing day. It is going out of our hands because of the wrong policies of the central government, which is only busy trying to hide the real situation.

"The government is not allowing an all-party delegation of the country to visit the Valley but is allowing an EU delegation," he said. Five migrant laborers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Another laborer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said. "The home secretary told me that the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir had a word with his counterpart in West Bengal for sending the bodies to the eastern state.

"I had requested him to ensure that the government should take steps in bringing back the laborers from West Bengal who are still trapped in the Valley," Chowdhury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)