BSY says will talk to Speaker on issue of media restrictions

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday assured he will speak tothe Assembly Speaker regarding the decision to restrict camera persons from covering the proceedings of the session, and willmake honest efforts to restore earlier system. "...I will try to convince him (Speaker), and make honest efforts to rectify things that you (media) had faced, during the next session," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about "restrictions" on media after BJP government led by him came to power.

Asked whether it was an assurance, he said, "If Yediyurappa says something there is a feeling that it will happen hundred per cent, let there be no doubt, I will requestthe Speaker to restore the earlier system from the next sessiononwards, I will get it done is the assurance I'm giving you." Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters here during meetthe press organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru and Reporters Guild. Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri during the recently concluded session had imposed restrictionson camera persons, both electronic and print media, fromcovering the proceedings of the session; instead Doordarshanprovided live feed to private TV channels.

Journalists and camera persons had even staged a demonstration in the city condemning the decision of the Speaker to bar media from telecasting House proceedings. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah too expressing his reservations, had said, restriction of media was "fatal" for democracy..

