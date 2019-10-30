International Development News
Development News Edition

JD(U) raises questions on govt allowing EU delegation visit to Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:36 IST
JD(U) raises questions on govt allowing EU delegation visit to Kashmir

BJP ally JD(U) on Wednesday questioned the Union government's decision to allow a visit by a delegation of EU parliamentarians to Kashmir, wondering if it did not go contrary to India's policy against internationalising the issue and if it was an appropriate time when even Indian MPs were not able to visit the valley. JD(U) spokesperson Pavan Varma, a former diplomat, articulated his party's position on the two-day visit to the Valley by the 23-member European Union delegation.

"There are several contradictions in the visit. On the one hand India is against internationalising the issue but on the other hand we have allowed a visit by these parliamentarians in their personal capacity. Was it an appropriate time? What is the criteria for selecting these members," he asked. Varma said the government should take steps to normalise Kashmir at the earliest.

Speaking at the press conference, which was held after the party's national council ratified Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's reelection as its president for another term, JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi underlined his party's differences with the BJP over a host of issues but added there is no row between the two Bihar allies. Tyagi also spoke against demands made by several BJP leaders for a National Register of Citizens, as being done in Assam, in Bihar.

"People make all kind of comments for being in news," he said and asserted that the Supreme Court-mandated NRC was meant only for Assam and not any other state. Asked about Shiv Sena's differences with BJP over power-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra, he said the Sena, the Akali Dal and the JD(U) are the founding members of the BJP-led NDA and the saffron party's top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah should lead an initiative to end all controversies.

Asked about the repeated attacks by some BJP leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh, at the Kumar-headed Bihar government, Tyagi said, "We don't give much importance to what other leaders say, as for us BJP means Modi, Shah, J P Nadda, Sushil Modi and its Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal". The JD(U) may have ideological differences with the BJP but it fully supports the party on issues of national integration and backing the Army.

"We also blindly support the government on its foreign policies," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...

100 films to be screened at Guwahati fest, Iran 'focus' nation

Altogether 100 films from 65 countries will be screened at the third edition of Guwahati International Film Festival GIFF, beginning Thursday. With Iran as this years focus country, Charcoal Komur, directed by the countrys acclaimed direct...

Former Mumbai top cop Padsalgikar appointed deputy NSA

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar has been appointed as Deputy National Security Advisor NSA. The 1982-batch IPS officer had earlier served in the Intelligence Bureau IB for 26 years before he was pick...

More witnesses to testify as U.S. House prepares impeachment rules

Two U.S. State Department officials will testify before House of Representatives investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while lawmakers prepare to weigh rules formalizing the impeachment process...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019