An Organisation of American States (OAS) audit of Bolivia's disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.

President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, was eventually declared the winner of the Oct. 20 election, prompting accusations of fraud from opposition candidate Carlos Mesa and his supporters.

