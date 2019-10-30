International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: BJP to oppose any move to introduce eggs in anganwadi menu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:37 IST
MP: BJP to oppose any move to introduce eggs in anganwadi menu

Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi's idea to include eggs in diet of children at anganwadis has drawn ire of the opposition BJP which has threatened to oppose the move. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday suggested that the move was akin to "interfering with the faith and religious beliefs of the people." Devi had said the idea to include eggs in the anganwadi menu was under consideration of the Congress-led government considering the high nutritional value of eggs.

When contacted, Women and Child Development department Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan told PTI on Wednesday that no final decision has been taken yet on the issue. "The idea is still under consideration. Eggs are served to children in anganwadis in several states," Rajan said.

The BJP has vowed to oppose the move. "We will oppose any such proposal. I think this is an attempt to interfere with the religious belief and faith of the people," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

BJP MLA and state vice president Rameshwar Sharma said the egg suggestion was against the public sentiments. "Several children and their mothers don't even touch eggs. The Congress government should not force vegetarians to become non-vegetarians," Sharma said, adding that nutritional vegetarian food can be served to children in anganwadis.

Devi could not be contacted for reaction despite repeated attempts. This is not the first time that the proposal to serve eggs at anganwadis is being considered at the state government level.

In 2015, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had rejected a similar suggestion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's stance of Kashmir being bilateral issue between India, Pak remains unchanged: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said in Parliament that the UKs long-standing stance of Kashmir being a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan remains unchanged although the situation in the Valley is of profound conce...

White House says it still aims to sign US-China trade deal next month

The Trump administration still expects to sign an initial trade agreement with China next month despite the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile where officials had hoped to finalize the pact, the White House said on Wednesday.The White...

Irish PM says will not call election as no-deal Brexit risk remains

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday said he would not call an election this year due to the continued risk of a chaotic British exit from the European Union.Varadkar faced calls from some Irish lawmakers to call an election aroun...

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019