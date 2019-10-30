Khattar, Dushyant meet Amit Shah

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately on Wednesday, days after assuming office. The BJP formed government in the state with the support of the Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Sources described the meetings as courtesy calls by Khattar and Chautala on Shah, who is also the BJP president. In the recently-concluded assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 40 seats, six short of the majority.

The saffron party joined hands with the JJP to form the government. The JJP got 10 seats in the state polls. Khattar has been chief minister of Haryana since 2014.

