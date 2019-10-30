International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU's Barnier says no-deal Brexit risk persists, trade talks to be "difficult"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:22 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU's Barnier says no-deal Brexit risk persists, trade talks to be "difficult"
Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of Britain's chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed, and that future trade talks would be "difficult and demanding". Barnier spoke as Britain was headed for a Dec. 12 national election that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes will unlock the Brexit stalemate after his fractious parliament refused to swiftly ratify his divorce deal with the EU.

"The risk of Brexit happening without a ratified deal still exists," Barnier told a speech in Brussels. "We still need to prepare." "In all member states, there is a big difference in preparedness between bigger companies and SMEs. It's not time to become complacent. Work with SMEs in particular needs to continue," he said, referring to small and medium enteprises.

He said a no-deal split could happen at the end of January if the British parliament failed to ratify Johnson's deal and London did not get another delay on the divorce. It could also happen at the end of the status-quo transition period envisaged after Brexit until the end of 2020, Barnier said, if no new trade deal is agreed between the two sides by then and no extra time is given to achieve that.

The Frenchman warned there was precious little time between the Brexit day and the end of 2020 to agree a new trade deal. "It will be a difficult and demanding set of negotiations," he said. "The time we have at hand to conclude this negotiation will be extremely short, 11 months."

"Because of our geographic closeness and our economic interdependence ... we want to have solid guarantees on the level-playing field aspects." Barnier warned the bloc will only give Britain as much access to its single market after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved.

"We will keep a close watch and be extremely vigilant on ... social rights, environmental protection, state aid and obviously on issues of taxation." "We want zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumping."

NEW DEAL Barnier said Johnson's aim of getting a trade deal with no tariffs or quotas was "insufficient" and that the first "moment of truth" to assess whether more time was needed for trade talks would come next summer.

"Brexit is not a destination. It's not an end in itself, at least not for us. It's a staging post, it's difficult juncture. But after Brexit... we will need to reestablish all sorts of things." He said those included trade in goods, services, and investment, data protection, transport and energy, fisheries, judicial and police cooperation, foreign policy, security and defence.

While he stressed the bloc was keen to keep Britain close in all these fields, things would change. "Once the UK has left the EU, they cannot be treated as a member. They will be a third country with a special relationship, very close," Barnier said. "Brexit does not mean business as usual. Brexit is breaking away from almost 45 years of partnership."

But Barnier also stressed the 27 EU states staying on together must draw lessons from Brexit and seek to address their population's anger and frustrations. In a thinly veiled reference to inaccuracies spread by campaigners during Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum, Barnier added: "One of the lessons of Brexit is - tell the truth, quite simply."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NCP stages demonstration against Patil's saree distribution

The NCP on Wednesday accused Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil of influencing the voters by distributing sarees to women in Kothrud constituency, from where he won the just-concluded Assembly election. Patil won from Kothrud by defeat...

Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.T...

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...

Elections to ICC postponed due to 'administrative reasons': JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said the elections to the Internal Complaints Committee have been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the universitys students union condemned the move saying the elections were pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019