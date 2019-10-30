International Development News
Development News Edition

Everyone should respect SC verdict in Ayodhya case: Yogi Adityanath

Everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and the state government will implement the order with "full commitment," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and the state government will implement the order with "full commitment," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday. Speaking at an event here, the Chief Minister said that his government will implement the court's judgement, irrespective of whichever side it favours.

"I thank the Supreme Court that it is going to settle the centuries-old case through day-to-day hearing. We all should respect the court verdict. We will implement it with full commitment," said Yogi. Stating that 'sants' are born to make history, the Chief Minister said that he has been working for reviving the old identity of Ayodhya for the last two and a half years.

"Two and a half years ago, there used to be damaged roads, hanging wires without electricity. We have widened the roads and improved the lighting in Ayodhya. Now, water does not stagnate in Ram Ki Paidi," said Yogi. A five-judgement Supreme Court bench heard the politically-sensitive Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice retires. The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janmasthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

