International Development News
Development News Edition

Fadnavis thanks independent MLA Jorgewar for support

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandrapur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:34 IST
Fadnavis thanks independent MLA Jorgewar for support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday thanked independent MLA Kishor Jorgewar for extending support to the BJP in forming the next government in the state. Jorgewar won from the Chandrapur assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival, former MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nana Shamkule, by a margin of 70,000 votes.

Before the October 21 assembly polls, Jorgewar had approached both the Congress and the BJP for election ticket. After failing to get nomination from either party, he contested as an independent and won.

On Wednesday, Jorgewar along with MLA Bunty Bhangadiya, former MLC Shobhatai Fadnavis, Suresh Mahakulkar, group leader of the Congress in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, met Fadnavis and extended their unconditional support to him in forming the government under his leadership. Fadnavis sent a video message to Jorgewar thanking him for his support.

I express gratitude to MLA Jorgewar for extending support to form the government. I also thank the people of Chandrapur for electing Jorgewar as their MLA. "I will try to solve the long-pending problems of the Chandrapur segment, assured Fadnavis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed and 175 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.The cause of d...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and delibera...

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019