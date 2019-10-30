Fadnavis thanks independent MLA Jorgewar for support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday thanked independent MLA Kishor Jorgewar for extending support to the BJP in forming the next government in the state. Jorgewar won from the Chandrapur assembly constituency by defeating his nearest rival, former MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nana Shamkule, by a margin of 70,000 votes.

Before the October 21 assembly polls, Jorgewar had approached both the Congress and the BJP for election ticket. After failing to get nomination from either party, he contested as an independent and won.

On Wednesday, Jorgewar along with MLA Bunty Bhangadiya, former MLC Shobhatai Fadnavis, Suresh Mahakulkar, group leader of the Congress in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, met Fadnavis and extended their unconditional support to him in forming the government under his leadership. Fadnavis sent a video message to Jorgewar thanking him for his support.

I express gratitude to MLA Jorgewar for extending support to form the government. I also thank the people of Chandrapur for electing Jorgewar as their MLA. "I will try to solve the long-pending problems of the Chandrapur segment, assured Fadnavis.

