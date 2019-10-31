International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Bolivia election audit set to begin with country caught in deadlock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Scurce
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 01:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 01:28 IST
UPDATE 3-Bolivia election audit set to begin with country caught in deadlock
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Organization of American States (OAS) will begin a "binding" audit of Bolivia's fiercely contested presidential vote, which sparked nationwide protests and allegations of fraud after handing socialist leader Evo Morales a first-round win. The OAS will start the audit on Thursday and all parties will be obliged to comply with the outcome, Bolivia's Foreign Minister Diego Pary told reporters in La Paz on Wednesday.

The Oct. 20 election handed Morales an outright win, giving him just above the 10-point lead needed to avoid a risky runoff against main rival Carlos Mesa. The initial vote count was inexplicably disrupted, however, sparking the anger of opposition supporters, allegations of vote-rigging and concern from the OAS and foreign governments including the United States and Brazil.

Morales, who swept to power in 2006 as the country's first indigenous leader, has overseen almost 14 years of relative stability and reliable economic growth in one of the region's poorest nations. The former coca farmers' union leader has faced a rising tide of dissatisfaction, however, even among the indigenous groups he has most visibly supported, with widespread anger about him seeking a contentious fourth term despite term limits.

Allegations of cronyism and lavish projects - including a $34 million, 28-floor presidential palace in La Paz - have created a sense of unease about him losing touch with the working people. Pary said Bolivia had invited observers from Spain, Mexico and Paraguay to monitor the audit process. He did not say how long the process would take.

Mesa, who previously said he believed the audit would demonstrate clear election fraud, said in a statement on Wednesday that his party "did not accept the audit under the current terms, agreed unilaterally." Protests over the disputed election have continued to convulse Bolivia, with police firing tear gas in the capital on Tuesday.

Political consultant Jorge Dulón said that with both sides refusing to back down, and the opposition seemingly not on board with the OAS audit, the country was deadlocked with no clear way to end the standoff. "It's hard to see the way out of this crisis," he said.

Also Read: REFILE-Evo or not, Bolivia faces uncharted waters ahead

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Apple shares rise on holiday forecast powered by Watches, AirPods and streaming

Apple Inc on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook saying that new iPhone 11 models were off to a very, very good start as sales of AirPods, Apple...

UPDATE 2-Facebook beats on profit as costs grow slower; shares rise

Facebook Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and profit rose as growth in expenses slowed from a year earlier, assuaging investor fears of financial fallout from fierce scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers of th...

UPDATE 6-As winds surge, new wildfire threatens Reagan Library outside Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry, heavy Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new lang...

Chargers S James not ready to practice

While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesnt appear close to a return. Hes doing just fine, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019