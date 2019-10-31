International Development News
Development News Edition

Johnson and Corbyn hit the campaign trail for UK Christmas election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 04:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 04:48 IST
Johnson and Corbyn hit the campaign trail for UK Christmas election
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will embark on their first full day of election campaigning on Thursday, pitching their starkly different visions for the country ahead of a highly unpredictable December poll. On the day Britain had been scheduled to leave the European Union, the Conservative Party's Johnson and Labour's Corbyn will join other political leaders in fanning out around the country ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Johnson will accuse the 70-year-old socialist of threatening the country's future with his plan to hold another referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union and possibly another on Scottish independence. Corbyn will respond that the election offers a once-in-a-generation chance to get rid of the Conservatives and rebuild the country. "Real change is coming," he will say on Thursday, according to remarks provided by his office.

Britain will hold its first Christmas election since 1923 after Johnson failed in his "do or die" promise to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. With parliament in deadlock, he has gambled that an election is the only way to break the logjam so he can push through the last-minute Brexit deal he struck this month with the European Union.

"Today should have been the day that Brexit was delivered and we finally left the EU," Johnson said in pre-prepared remarks provided by his office. "But, despite the great new deal I agreed with the EU, Jeremy Corbyn refused to allow that to happen – insisting upon more dither, more delay and more uncertainty for families and business." Johnson, who was hailed by the U.S. president as Britain's Donald Trump, will visit a school, hospital and police unit to argue that Britain needs to deliver Brexit so it can move on and focus on investing in public services.

Corbyn, a veteran campaigner, will pitch his vision of a radical socialist future for the world's fifth largest economy, complete with sweeping nationalisation of rail, mail and water services. He will use his first major speech of the election campaign to tackle what he calls "a corrupt system" and take on "the vested interests" of big business and media barons.

"This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country, take on the vested interests holding people back and ensure that no community is left behind," he will say according to excerpts released by his office. Britain's next election is likely to be one of the hardest to call in years after Brexit smashed the historic loyalties to the two largest parties.

When Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, bet on an early election in 2017, she lost her slender majority in parliament. He then compounded that by throwing several lawmakers out of the party, making it almost impossible for him to win votes in parliament. The Conservatives are ahead of Labour by an average of about 10 percentage points in polls this month, indicating a majority in the 650-seat parliament for Johnson, though pollsters admit their models are imperfect with turnout a key variable.

Also Read: UK's Boris Johnson tries again for vote on EU divorce deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Dallas street renamed after legendary Nowitzki

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki had a street renamed in his honor on Wednesday. Nowitzki Way was unveiled near American Airlines Center in Dallas. It replaces the 2900-3000 block on Olive Street to the south of the arena.Its sort...

Raiders' Incognito might fill in at center

Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oaklands starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. Injuries to the Raiders offensive line have resulted in a need at center. Starter Rodney Hudson e...

UK's Conservatives hold 8-point lead over Labour in Daily Mail poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds around an 8-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a Survation poll conducted by Daily Mail.According to the poll, support for the Conservative Party stands a...

Quebec introduces 'values test' for immigrants

Economic migrants seeking to settle in Canadas mostly French-speaking Quebec will have to pass a controversial values test, the provincial government announced Wednesday. I think its important that we understand the values and the society w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019