International Development News
Development News Edition

Pompeo on offense against 'truly hostile' China

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 08:30 IST
Pompeo on offense against 'truly hostile' China
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts, calling Beijing "truly hostile" to the United States. In the latest hawkish take on China by President Donald Trump's administration, Pompeo said he would deliver a series of speeches in the coming months laying out cases against Beijing on areas from ideology to trade to its efforts for influence within the United States.

"Today we're finally realizing the degree to which the Chinese Communist Party is truly hostile to the United States and our values," Pompeo told the conservative Hudson Institute in New York. Pompeo highlighted China's clampdown on Hong Kong protests and incarceration of Uighur Muslims and said Beijing was seeking international domination -- implicitly rejecting US experts who argue that the communist leaders are fundamentally pragmatic.

"The Chinese Communist Party is offering its people and the world an entirely different model of governance -- it's one in which a Leninist party rules and everyone must think and act according to the will of the Communist elites," he said. "That's not a future that I want... and it's not a future that the freedom-loving people of China" want, he said.

At a dinner attended by Henry Kissinger, the apostle of realpolitik who negotiated US normalization of ties with Beijing, Pompeo said Washington had long been too easy on China in hopes that it would transform. "We hesitated and did far less than we should have when China threatened its neighbors like Vietnam and the Philippines and when they claimed the entire South China Sea," he said.

Pompeo nonetheless said that the United States did not seek confrontation but rather still wanted to encourage a more "liberalized" China. His remarks follow a speech last week by Vice President Mike Pence that sounded similar themes and amid a simmering trade war which Trump has voiced hope of resolving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally after Fed rate cut, BOJ keeps policy steady

Asian shares jumped on Thursday to a three-month high and the dollar fell broadly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and U.S. Treasury yields declined.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0....

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Nationals stun Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals stunned the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven on Wednesday to secure their maiden Major League Baseball World Series title. The Astros got a dominant outing from starting pitcher Zack Greinke and to...

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q3 net profit down 53.76% y/y at $30.69 Million

Vingroup JSC VIETNAMS LARGEST LISTED FIRM VINGROUP SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 53.76 YY AT 712 BILLION DONG 30.69 MILLION VINGROUP SAYS JAN-SEPT NET PROFIT UP 29.3 YY AT 4.11 TRILLION DONG 177.16 MILLION Further company coverageAlso Read BRIEF...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England unchanged for World Cup final, Spencer on bench

England have named an unchanged starting team for Saturdays Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, with the introduction of scrumhalf Ben Spencer on the bench the only variation from the 23-man squad that beat New Zealand.Spencer, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019