International Development News
Development News Edition

On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM says 'unity in diversity' is India's pride

'Unity in diversity' is the pride and identity of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during 144th birth anniversary celebrations of independent India's first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kevadia (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:04 IST
On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM says 'unity in diversity' is India's pride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

'Unity in diversity' is the pride and identity of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during 144th birth anniversary celebrations of independent India's first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Unity in diversity is our pride and identity. In India, diversity is celebrated. We do not see the contradiction in diversity, but rather see the strength of the underlying unity. The celebration of this diversity brings out the hidden unity. When we take pride in different languages and hundreds of dialects of the country, there is a bond of emotion," he said while addressing people near the Statue of Unity here.

"When we respect the traditions, beliefs, and beliefs of different sects and sects, there is an increase in goodwill and affection. So, we have to celebrate every moment and every opportunity for diversity. And this is Nation Building. No other country in the world has this strength," Modi added. The Prime Minister said that India's influence on the world stage is increasing due to unity among the people in the country. "Today, the whole world listens seriously to India and it is because of our unity. Today, India is a major economic power in the world due to this," he added.

Modi said that the "feeling of Indianess was one of the reasons why more than five hundred princely states became part of India when Sardar Patel came up with the work of unification of more than five hundred princely states." Remembering the exemplary work of Patel, Modi said: "It should always be remembered that centuries ago, Chanakya made a successful attempt to unite the nation by taking all the princely states together, dreaming of an India. After Chanakya, if anyone could do this work, it was Sardar Patel."

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. Comparing Statue of Unity built in the memory of Patel as a living symbol of unity in India's diversity, Modi said: "Statue of Unity is constructed using iron provided from farmers and clay from different parts of the country. Therefore, this statue is also a living symbol of unity in our diversity."

He said that the statue is attracting and inspiring not only the people of India but the whole world. In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced to build the statue when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world. (ANI)

Also Read: Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia's Maxwell battling mental health problems, takes break

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking an indefinite break from cricket with immediate effect as he undergoes treatment for mental health issues, coach Justin Langer said.Maxwell, who played in Australias two T20 wins against Sri Lan...

TODAQ adds new global partners with close of first $5M investment round

Hyundai BSC, GEMS Education and ThreeD Capital join other corporates, family offices and VCs for the TODAQ first investment roundHyundai BSCs Dae Sun Chung among new senior advisors to join TODAQ Advisory Board SEOULOct. 31, 2019 CNW - TODA...

Striking Chicago teachers press for final demand after accepting tentative deal

A strike by Chicago teachers against the third-largest U.S. school district headed into its 11th day on Thursday after union leaders approved a tentative labor deal clinched at the bargaining table but clashed with the mayor over a final de...

Traffic SI suspended for sending obscene videos to women

A traffic sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobilephones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles, police said on Thursday. The women, af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019