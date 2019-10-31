International Development News
NCP moves MSHRC, seeks probe into Wadala custodial death case

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:52 IST
The NCP on Thursday approached the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), seeking a probe into the recent custodial death of a 26-year-old man here and also demanded stern action against the policemen concerned. City NCP president and the party's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik made the demands before the MSHRC's acting chairperson M A Sayeed.

Malik was accompanied by other spokespersons of the party, including Sanjay Tatkare and Clyde Crasto. Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case last Sunday.

Five policemen, including two junior officers, were on Tuesday suspended in connection with the death. "A detailed probe must be carried out into the matter.

Stern action must be taken against those policemen who are responsible for Singh's custodial death," Malik told the commission, according to a statement. The former Maharashtra minister alleged that there was also delay in providing medical treatment to Singh after he was beaten by the police while in custody.

"Dereliction of duty (on part of police) led to Singh's death. Hence, action must be taken against the policemen concerned and the goonda (anti-social) elements," he said..

