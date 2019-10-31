Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar hangs his uniform after 38 years of career

Today Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, PVSM AVSM VM & Bar ADC, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force hung his uniform after an illustrious career spanning over 38 years.

The Air Marshal has been an Experimental Test Pilot and has flown about 42 types of aircraft. He has the distinction of having flown over 2300 hrs on the Mirage-2000 in the IAF, and a total of 5100 hours of flying experience.

For his prominent role in the Kargil Operations, Air Marshal Nambiar was awarded Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry by the Hon'ble President of India and a Bar to the Vayu Sena Medal for flight testing the Light Combat Aircraft in 2002. In recognition of his distinguished and dedicated service, he was conferred Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015, Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and appointed as an Honorary ADC to the Hon'ble President of India. During his tenure as the AOC-in-C Western Air Command 'Chinook' helicopters as well as the potent 'Apache' attack helicopters were inducted enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

(With Inputs from PIB)