Keep nation first, Das urges people on National Unity Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday called upon the people to follow the path shown by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, keeping the nation as their first priority. The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is celebrated as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014 and a "Run for Unity" was organised here to mark the day.

"Nation should be our first priority. We should work following the path of Ironman Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. In our hearts, we should have the feeling of one Bharat and strive to build the best Bharat," Das said. He said, "Let us pledge on the National Unity Day that we will take up the smallest of works. Our speciality is in our unity. Nobody should be able to stare at us and if someone does that, we should give a befitting reply." The real tribute to Sardar Patel is that Constitutional norms are now being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories, Das said.

The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh come into existence on Thursday after the central government on August 5 decided to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and create them on October 31. PTI PVR NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)