International Development News
Development News Edition

Keep nation first, Das urges people on National Unity Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:44 IST
Keep nation first, Das urges people on National Unity Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday called upon the people to follow the path shown by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, keeping the nation as their first priority. The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is celebrated as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014 and a "Run for Unity" was organised here to mark the day.

"Nation should be our first priority. We should work following the path of Ironman Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. In our hearts, we should have the feeling of one Bharat and strive to build the best Bharat," Das said. He said, "Let us pledge on the National Unity Day that we will take up the smallest of works. Our speciality is in our unity. Nobody should be able to stare at us and if someone does that, we should give a befitting reply." The real tribute to Sardar Patel is that Constitutional norms are now being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories, Das said.

The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh come into existence on Thursday after the central government on August 5 decided to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and create them on October 31. PTI PVR NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Conte on warpath over "very strange" fixture congestion

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has only been in charge for 13 games and the famously fiery coach is already on the warpath over his teams crowded fixture list, though whether his anger is justified is another matter. Inter will visit Bolog...

CORRECTED-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers are scheduled on Thursday to cast their first vote in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-mo...

Louvre in push to display 'missing' Da Vinci: culture expert

The Louvre museum has made an offer to the owner of the worlds most expensive painting to allow it to be displayed in a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition in Paris, a French cultural body chief said Thursday. The world-famous Salvator Mundi has n...

Govt committed to protecting rights of privacy of citizens: MHA officials

The government is committed to protecting fundamental rights of citizens and reports of breach of peoples privacy are an attempt to malign India, Home Ministry officials said on Thursday in the wake of the WhatsApp snooping controversy. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019