New chapter begins for J&K, Ladakh: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:03 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:58 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's transition from a state into two Union Territories is beginning of a "new chapter". Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contributions on his 144th birth anniversary, Javadekar paid floral tributes to the country's first home minister to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in the national capital.

Recalling the "rich contributions" made by Patel in unifying 565 princely states, Javadekar said, "Recently, a historic decision was taken by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with the abrogation of Article 370." "Pleased to announce that both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have come into being as Union Territories from today, which is a start to a new chapter."

The minister also administered the 'Pledge for Unity' at the function. Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat. The Narendra Modi government has been observing his birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

