Manmohan Singh to attend Pb assembly's special session on Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh will attend the special session of Punjab Assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh on Thursday called on Manmohan Singh in Delhi to extend an invitation for the special session.

The Speaker said that Manmohan Singh has accepted the invitation and will grace the session to mark the historic day. He said that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has already given his consent to attend the session.

"Other dignitaries and eminent personalities have also been invited for the special session. This session will be dedicated to mark the historic day," he said. The Punjab Cabinet had decided last week on Thursday to convene a special session of the assembly to commemorate the 550th 'Prakash Purab'.

