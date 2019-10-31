International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata slams BJP for asking why people of Bengal go to Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:31 IST
Mamata slams BJP for asking why people of Bengal go to Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP for asking why people from the state require to go all the way to Kashmir for work, and said people have the freedom to go anywhere they like in the country. In the backdrop of killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Kashmir, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had on Wednesday wondered why labourers have to leave their state and said the TMC government should take steps to generate employment to stop migration.

Banerjee said the comments of some BJP leaders in the wake of the killing are shameful and infringe on the Constitutional right of every Indian to go and work wherever he or she likes. The CM said, people from different linguistic and religious communities live in harmony and peace in West Bengal, observing their own rituals and following their own food habits.

"This goes against the policies of the BJP and its cohort to cause rift and division among the people, to spread hatred, to set Bengal in flames," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said while inaugurating a Jagaddhatri Puja in the city. The chief minister called upon the people to be on guard against any effort to create discord among them.

Wondering how people from one state can be termed 'outsider' in another, she said, "Don't Kashmiri brothers live in Bengal? It is not our culture to throw them out." Banerjee iterated her opposition to NRC and said, "How can you allow A to live and keep out B? Can you keep one brother in the list and exclude the other? This is not done." She claimed that not only Muslims but also people from other communities, and even those living for more than 50 years have been excluded in the NRC exercise in Assam. Turning to economic issues, Banerjee said "while they (BJP) are creating division among people, they are taking away their livelihood. How many PSUs have been closed and are going to be closed down? Who is responsible for that?" PTI SUS NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AAP-BJP clash over Chhath pooja, Sanjay Singh sits on protest briefly

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh sat on a dharna briefly on Thursday, accusing the BJP of playing dirty politics over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhis Kalkaji, a day after the workers of the two parties clashed over the ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze for 3rd consecutive day

The number of masked faces in Delhi continued to grow as the city remained blanketed under the pungent haze for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The capitals overall air quality index AQI stood at 410 at 4 pm on Thursday, a tad better...

RSS, Sewa Bharti played active role in polio eradication prog: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday credited the RSS and the Sewa Bharti for playing an active role in the polio eradication programme, saying their cadres worked behind the scenes but did not publicise their efforts. Presiding ...

Rains likely in parts of Maharashtra till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive post-monsoon rains for another week, said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019