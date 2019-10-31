International Development News
Development News Edition

Amid Maha power tussle, Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:45 IST
Amid Maha power tussle, Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Pawar

Amid a bitter tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over sharing of power in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here, triggering speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state. Raut met Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai, sources in the Sena said.

What transpired between the two leaders was not immediately known, but it sparked speculation about efforts being made for possible formation of a non-BJP government in the state. The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the latter's demand for rotational chief ministership. Though the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, it lost 17 seats compared to the 2014 tally.

The Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats compared to previous 63. The NCP has won on 54 seats followed by the Congress (44).

Raut had also met Pawar on the day of results (October 24), but maintained that it was a "private" meeting. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has been claiming that arrangement for the rotational post of the CM was agreed upon during a formula discussed by himself, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 polls.

However, the BJP has categorically denied agreeing to any such arrangement and has been insisting that Fadnavis will continue to hold the chief minister's post for the next five years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign

U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment. The report from the Commerce De...

Concerned over current political developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Co-Presidents of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Mr. Carlos Zorrinho SD, PT and Mr. Joseph Owona Kono, express their deep concern with the current political developments in Guinea-Bissau and deem the Presidential decree aiming ...

Airtel slashes broadband plans price by up to 10%, loads additional data

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday rebranded its fixed-line broadband service as Airtel Xstream Fibre and reduced prices of some of the plans by up to 10 percent. All the Airtel Xstrema Fibre plan will now come with a minimum of 100...

FACTBOX-Brexit, economy and public services: What are Britain's main parties promising?

The winner of Britains Dec. 12 election will get to decide what to do about Brexit, how to run the worlds fifth-largest economy and which public service reforms to prioritise. The ruling Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, face Jeremy Corb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019