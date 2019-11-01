International Development News
Development News Edition

Germany, India have broad-based ties, will build on close cooperation: Merkel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 10:21 IST
Germany, India have broad-based ties, will build on close cooperation: Merkel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday Image Credit: ANI

A number of agreements will be signed between India and Germany signifying their broad-based ties and the "very close" relationship between the two countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. She made the remarks after being received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome after arriving here on Thursday night on a two-day visit.

Speaking to reporters with Prime Minister Modi by her side, Merkel said she was delighted to be in India for the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations. "I would like to thank the prime minister for the very warm and gracious welcome with which we have been received here. This is my fourth visit to India and I look forward to the very interesting program," she said.

"Germany-India are linked by very close ties. We will have discussions on issues of mutual interest. We also have the opportunity of signing a number of MoUs and agreements that shows that we have a very broad-based and deep relationship," Merkel said. Germany and India have been cooperating for many years and will build on this cooperation in the future, the German chancellor said.

"This is a very close relationship. We have great respect for this vast country and its diversity," she added. Merkel will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later in the day.

She will then co-chair the fifth IGC with Prime Minister Modi, following which the two leaders will make press statements and a raft of agreements will be signed between the two sides. Merkel will be holding talks with Modi on a host of bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to signed between the two countries, the sources said.

Merkel will call on President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening and will also hold a meeting with the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar near Gurgaon.

Before heading home, the chancellor will also visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station. Ahead of the visit, German envoy to India Walter J Lindner had said the Modi and Merkel have a "very good relationship and they can talk about any issue. I do not want to anticipate what the two leaders will be talking about".

He was responding to a question on whether the Kashmir issue will be discussed between them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

25-year-old's body found with head smashed by hammer, killer recorded videos: UP Police

A 25-year-old man who went missing three days ago in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district was found murdered with the killer smashing his head with a hammer and recording the brutal incident, police said on Friday. Rajiv, a native of Chapa...

Rahul extends wishes on statehood day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry on their statehood day. He said the support and progress of every state has helped form India and asked...

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox board Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey series

Actors Julia Garner, Laverne Cox, Anna Chulmsky, Katie Lowes and Alexis Floyd have been cast in the upcoming Netflix series on Anna Delvey by Shonda Rhimes. Delvey, whose real name was Anna Sorokin, was a Russia-born girl who won the New Yo...

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank

Delhi HC notice to Centre, RBI on PIL to remove restrictions on cash withdrawal from scam-hit PMC Bank....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019