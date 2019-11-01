International Development News
Ker BJP leader on fast seeking CBI probe into sexual assault & murder case Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI): Hardening its stand against the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala over the acquittal of three accused in the rape and death case of two minor sisters, BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan observed a fast in front of the state Secretariat here demanding a CBI probe. Addressing party workers, Rajashekharan, former Mizoram Governor, lashed out at the LDF government over its "criminal negligence" in the case.

The fast is part of the 100-hour satyagraha launched by the BJP on October 29 over the death of the minor sisters from Wayalar in Palakkad district in 2017. The saffron party has also demanded the government to bring out a white paper on the case.

Rajashekharan, a former Kerala unit president of the BJP, also criticised the state Women's Commission Chairperson, M C Josephine, saying she is not concerned about women's safety. Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) waved black flags at Culture Minister, A K Balan, in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office here on Friday and were removed by police.

Protests had broken out at many places in Kerala after the acquittal of the three accused by POSCO court last week citing lack of evidence in the case relating to the sexual assault and death of the two minor sisters at Wayalar in Palakkad. The two girls aged 13 and nine were found hanging on January 13 and March 4, 2017 inside their house.

The post-mortem report had revealed that they had been sexually assaulted. The parents of the two girls had also met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday seeking CBI investigation.

The opposition Congress-led UDF had disrupted proceedings on the first day of the 16th session of the Kerala Assembly and staged a walkout, demanding a CBI probe into the issue. Vijayan had assured the opposition that the government would seriously consider their demand..

