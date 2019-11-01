International Development News
India- Germany relations based on belief in Democracy, Rule of Law: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering in an inaugural statement during the Joint Press Meet along with German Chancellor in New Delhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the bilateral relations between India-Germany are based on the fundamental belief in Democracy and Rule of Law.

Appreciating the role of the Inter-Governmental Consultations, Prime Minister said this unique mechanism has helped deepen the bilateral relations between India & Germany in several fields such as New & Advanced Technology, e-mobility, fuel cell technology, smart cities, inland waterways, coastal management, cleaning of rivers, environmental protection, etc.

Welcoming Germany Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel and her delegation to India, Prime Minister said Chancellor Merkel played a key role in strengthening India- Germany relations.

Prime Minister said India is grateful for Germany's support to India's membership in Export control regimes and other international forums.

He said both the countries would continue the cooperation in undertaking reforms in the Security Council, the United Nations, and other international organisations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

