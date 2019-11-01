Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains. Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.
"The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy losses and are faced with the question of whether to live or die. No one from the government has approached them the farmers said," Pawar tweeted. The former Union agriculture minister said he visited Take Ghoti village in Igatpuri tehsil.
A party statement said Pawar will also visit the Marathwada region for a similar inspection on November 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Japan's PM visits disaster zone; government to postpone emperor's parade
UPDATE 1-Japan's PM visits disaster zone; government may postpone emperor's parade
N Ireland's DUP oppose UK government's Brexit plan
Azeri leader slams government for frequent economic forecast changes
Article 370 not an election issue, it has become law and no one is opposing it: Hooda tells PTI.