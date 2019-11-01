Warren details Medicare for All payment plan with no new taxes for middle class

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday the Medicare for All system she backs would cost the U.S. government an extra $20.5 trillion over 10 years but would not "require raising taxes one penny" on the middle class.

Instead, she said, it would save American households $11 trillion in current out-of-pocket spending.

"Health care is a human right, and we need a system that reflects our values," the Democratic presidential candidate wrote in a 20-page essay outlining her plan that will be published on the website Medium. "That system is Medicare for All."

