Jammu: BJP, its youth wing take out rallies to celebrate UT status

The Bharatiya Janta Party and its youth wing took out bike rallies here to celebrate the new union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, nearly three months after Parliament abrogated the state's special status.

Led by former BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists took out a bike rally carrying tri-colours. "J&K has reborn on October 31. It is now a UT from state. We are celebrating this moment for full integration of J&K with India," Randhawa told reporters here.

He said that this rally was part of the BJP's programme of conducting rallies across the Jammu region to celebrate and keep moral of the people high over this decision. While addressing a gathering at party office in Kachi Chawni, BJP general secretary Yudhvir Sethi said that with the creation of the UT, "a new Sun of development will shine over the skies of Jammu and Kashmir".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)