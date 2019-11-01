NCP says talk of President's rule is insult of people

The NCP on Friday slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the state's people, the opposition party said.

With saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post after winning majority in the Assembly polls, the new government is yet to be formed in Maharashtra. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said he felt "pity" at Mungantiwar's remark as the BJP and Sena are still not able to form government.

"It is the insult of the people of the state that these people are talking about President's rule despite getting majority.....Mungantiwar should apologies to the people and then talk about President's rule," he said. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "This (Mungantiwar's comment) looks like some threat." PTI ENM KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)