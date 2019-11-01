BJP workers, councillors protested against organisation of Chhath Puja in Kalkaji, says AAP Spokesperson

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said that the BJP leaders were protesting against the organisation of Chhat puja event in Kalkaji area here yesterday. This comes after a scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kalkaji here on Thursday regarding the organisation of 'Chhath Puja' in one of the parks.

Speaking at a press conference here, Greater Kailash MLA and Secretary-Delhi, Spokesperson, AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "BJP is trying to stop chat puja events here. Yesterday, the BJP workers and councillors protested in Greater Kailash in DDA flats Kalkaji." Bharadwaj further said, "I am saddened that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has failed to understand people of Delhi. Tiwari has said that people do not want the chat puja to be performed there but the reality is that that only BJP workers and councillors were protesting against the organizing of Chat puja event there."

"I am showing a video of the protest which will clarify who from the BJP were protesting," he added. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday allowed holding SDMC Park for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

"The competent authority has allowed holding SDMC park for a celebration of Chhath Puja at near house no. J-3, DDA Flat, Kalkaji," Deputy Director (Horticulture), South Zone, SDMC had said in a letter to SDM, Kalkaji. (ANI)

