International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong on wait-and-watch mode on political developments in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:20 IST
Cong on wait-and-watch mode on political developments in Maharashtra

Adopting a wait-and-watch policy, top Congress leaders from Maharashtra deliberated on the current political situation in the state on Friday as the impasse over government formation by the BJP and the Shiv Sena continued. Sources said top Congress leaders from Maharashtra held meetings in the national capital and discussed the situation with party president Sonia Gandhi.

Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre and Balasaheb Thorat first discussed the matter with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal and then with Gandhi in the evening. After the meeting, Prithviraj Chavan and Thorat told reporters that they briefed Gandhi about the current political situation in the state.

Asked if the Congress would be part of the new government in the state, they gave a non-committal reply. The sources said the Congress was on "wait-and-watch" mode and was awaiting action from the Shiv Sena, which was staking claim for the chief minister's chair, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not willing to relinquish the post.

They added that Gandhi heard the state Congress leaders and was likely to discuss the issue of government formation in Maharashtra with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its chief, Sharad Pawar. The meeting was triggered after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar in Mumbai and staked claim for the chief minister's post.

The impasse over government formation continued in Maharashtra on Friday, eight days after the state Assembly poll results were announced, even as the Congress targeted the BJP for "cheating" the Sena. Maharashtra might head for President's rule if the new state government was not in place by November 7, state finance minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly ends on November 8. Mungantiwar said the delay in talks between the BJP and the Sena was due to Diwali, adding that parleys would start in a day or two.

"The people of Maharashtra have given the mandate not to any party but to the Mahayuti (the alliance comprising the BJP, the Sena and other parties)," he said, adding, "Our alliance is stronger than Fevicol or Ambuja Cement." "A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time or else, the president will have to intervene. President's rule will be imposed if government formation does not happen in the given time," Mungantiwar said.

The Sena has demanded immediate relief for the farmers hit by unseasonal rains in parts of Maharashtra. The state will have a chief minister from the Sena, Raut said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AI will be a key area of cooperation between India, Germany

India and Germany on Friday identified artificial intelligence as one of the key areas of collaboration as the two sides signed a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in research and development. In a joint press statement after the ...

Maha: School peon electrocuted in Thane

A 21-year-old man was electrocutednear a water tank in a school on Friday in Thanes RaghunathNagar locality, police saidA Naupada police station official said Jayesh Ambre, apeon in the school, was working near the water tank when theincide...

Punjab: Dengue cases cross 300 mark in Ludhiana

The number of people suffering from dengue has crossed 300 mark, with 298 cases reported positive so far here and four people losing their life due to the mosquito-borne illness, said civil surgeon Ludhiana, Rajesh Bagga.Till now 298 patien...

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing a severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019