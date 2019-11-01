Kejriwal demands Punjab, Haryana and Centre fix timelines for stopping crop residue burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded that Punjab, Haryana and the central government fix timelines for stopping stubble burning, saying air quality in the national capital was worsened by pollutants from the neighbouring states. Sharing details of the odd-even road rationing scheme, which was notified on Friday, Kejriwal slammed the opposition BJP for seeking credit for achievements of his government but keeping "mum" on crop residue burning in the neighbouring states.

Opposition parties should stop blaming and mocking the people of Delhi who have supported harshest of steps to reduce pollution, he said. The odd-even scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to November 15.

"We demand specific timelines and milestones on actions taken by these governments on stubble burning. They must also be answerable for their actions," Kejriwal said in a press conference. Pollution levels are increasing day by day in Delhi and everyone can see how polluted the air of Delhi is, Kejriwal said, showing two photographs of the city skyline clicked on September 30 and October 31.

"To the leaders saying that pollution is not because of stubble burning, I want to ask, what could have possibly happened in one month? Nothing major has happened in the state, no major industries have opened, no new vehicles have come in, so there is no other cause of pollution in Delhi." Kejriwal slammed senior BJP leader Vijay Goel who sat on a one-day fast on Friday to protest against "failures" of the AAP government in curbing air pollution in the city.

"An opposition leader is on a hunger strike for a day. Such things undermine the seriousness of this problem. He does not understand the seriousness of the situation, and he is mocking the people of Delhi by doing this. I want to tell all those people that they will gain nothing by blaming the people of Delhi," the chief minister said. The Delhi government on Friday issued the notification to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme on November 4-15.

The chief minister said that an order for staggered office timings of the Delhi government has also been issued. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

The chief minister said surge pricing will not be applied by app-based cabs during the odd-even scheme. He said the government would distribute 50 lakh anti-pollution masks in the city in the coming one week.

Kejriwal said that Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority chairman Bhure Lal, whom he met, had expressed happiness over the steps taken by the Delhi government to bring air pollution under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)