International Development News
Development News Edition

Kejriwal demands Punjab, Haryana and Centre fix timelines for stopping crop residue burning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:23 IST
Kejriwal demands Punjab, Haryana and Centre fix timelines for stopping crop residue burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded that Punjab, Haryana and the central government fix timelines for stopping stubble burning, saying air quality in the national capital was worsened by pollutants from the neighbouring states. Sharing details of the odd-even road rationing scheme, which was notified on Friday, Kejriwal slammed the opposition BJP for seeking credit for achievements of his government but keeping "mum" on crop residue burning in the neighbouring states.

Opposition parties should stop blaming and mocking the people of Delhi who have supported harshest of steps to reduce pollution, he said. The odd-even scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to November 15.

"We demand specific timelines and milestones on actions taken by these governments on stubble burning. They must also be answerable for their actions," Kejriwal said in a press conference. Pollution levels are increasing day by day in Delhi and everyone can see how polluted the air of Delhi is, Kejriwal said, showing two photographs of the city skyline clicked on September 30 and October 31.

"To the leaders saying that pollution is not because of stubble burning, I want to ask, what could have possibly happened in one month? Nothing major has happened in the state, no major industries have opened, no new vehicles have come in, so there is no other cause of pollution in Delhi." Kejriwal slammed senior BJP leader Vijay Goel who sat on a one-day fast on Friday to protest against "failures" of the AAP government in curbing air pollution in the city.

"An opposition leader is on a hunger strike for a day. Such things undermine the seriousness of this problem. He does not understand the seriousness of the situation, and he is mocking the people of Delhi by doing this. I want to tell all those people that they will gain nothing by blaming the people of Delhi," the chief minister said. The Delhi government on Friday issued the notification to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme on November 4-15.

The chief minister said that an order for staggered office timings of the Delhi government has also been issued. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

The chief minister said surge pricing will not be applied by app-based cabs during the odd-even scheme. He said the government would distribute 50 lakh anti-pollution masks in the city in the coming one week.

Kejriwal said that Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority chairman Bhure Lal, whom he met, had expressed happiness over the steps taken by the Delhi government to bring air pollution under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AI will be a key area of cooperation between India, Germany

India and Germany on Friday identified artificial intelligence as one of the key areas of collaboration as the two sides signed a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in research and development. In a joint press statement after the ...

Maha: School peon electrocuted in Thane

A 21-year-old man was electrocutednear a water tank in a school on Friday in Thanes RaghunathNagar locality, police saidA Naupada police station official said Jayesh Ambre, apeon in the school, was working near the water tank when theincide...

Punjab: Dengue cases cross 300 mark in Ludhiana

The number of people suffering from dengue has crossed 300 mark, with 298 cases reported positive so far here and four people losing their life due to the mosquito-borne illness, said civil surgeon Ludhiana, Rajesh Bagga.Till now 298 patien...

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing a severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019