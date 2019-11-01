Pelosi expects Trump impeachment hearings in Nov -BBG interview
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she expected public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump to begin this month.
"I would assume there would be a public hearing in November," the top House Democrat said in an interview with Bloomberg. Any case that is made to impeach the president, she said, "has to be ironclad."
Also Read: Trump blasts 'crazy' Nancy Pelosi, Democrats at raucous Dallas rally
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- Donald Trump
- US
- Republican
- House
- Democrat
- Bloomberg
ALSO READ
U.S.'s Pompeo will travel to Jerusalem, Brussels after stop in Turkey
Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in Kashmir
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares lose steam on weak U.S. retail sales, Brexit in focus
WRAPUP 7-Trump leaves Turkey, Syria 'to argue it out' and clashes with U.S. House Speaker
35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media