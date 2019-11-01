International Development News
It is CM's right to seek exemption from personal appearance in court: Andhra Minister Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the CBI court as his 'right'.

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the CBI court as his 'right'. Speaking to ANI, Venkataramaiah said: "It is the right of Chief Minister Reddy to seek exemption from personal appearance before the CBI court. He also has the right to go to a higher court, which he will utilise."

A CBI court on Friday dismissed the petition of Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance before it in an alleged disproportionate assets case. Chief Minister Reddy, who took over as the Chief Minister in May this year, had recently filed the petition seeking exemption from personal appearance citing "Constitutional" responsibilities.

"In 2011, Sonia Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu and the then CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana had filed fake cases with malafide motives. Now Reddy has to wait until those cases are dismissed. The cases have been going on in the court since 2011," he said. "Chief Minister Reddy has asked the court to give him exemption from personal appearance. As the Chief Minister, he has to work for 17-18 hours a day and appearing before the court is causing trouble to fulfil his responsibilities," said Venkataramaiah.

He said: "It is a constitutional right he has. He used his right. This is not the first time any chief minister used such right. There is nothing wrong in Reddy filing petition in the CBI court seeking exemption from personal appearance." When asked about the CBI court accepting the argument that Reddy may influence the witnesses, the minister said: "Can the CBI show at least one proof where Reddy tried to influence or has influenced any witness? CBI is working under political pressure." (ANI)

