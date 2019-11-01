PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of J-K LG Murmu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. "Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expelled from the basic membership of the party," a PDP spokesman said in a statement here.

The decision has been taken in view of the MP's participation in the oath ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which is in contravention to the party's stand regarding the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. On Thursday, Murmu was sworn in as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

