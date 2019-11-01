International Development News
Development News Edition

Algerians stage mass protest on anniversary of independence rising

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:47 IST
Algerians stage mass protest on anniversary of independence rising
Image Credit: Wikipedia

More than 100,000 Algerians, double the number attending recent weekly protests, marched on Friday to demand a purge of the ruling hierarchy and an end to military involvement in politics. The surge in numbers came after opposition calls on social media for a big demonstration to mark the anniversary of the 1954 uprising against French rule, the start of a struggle for independence whose cadres still dominate Algerian politics.

Algeria, the largest country in Africa, is a major exporter of oil and gas. Friday's protest comes as the leaderless opposition movement readies for a test of strength with the authorities after rejecting a presidential election that has been called for December and is seen by the army as the best way to end the impasse.

The mass protests erupted in February after veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would stand for president again in a July election and continued weekly even after he stood down in April. Since the spring, the number of protesters attending weekly demonstrations has fallen, though tens of thousands have continued to march every Friday through the summer and autumn, saying all members of the old guard should quit power.

Some of Bouteflika's closest allies and other once-powerful people in the hierarchy have been detained or jailed on corruption charges, but protesters say they want remaining figures associated with the former president to quit too. It has left the army as the most powerful player in Algerian politics under its chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who publicly pushed the interim president to call December's election.

On Friday, protesters chanted: "Gaed Salah go home!" and "There will be no election this year!". They also demanded the removal of interim president Abdelkader Bensalah and Prime Minister Nouredine Bedoui. Some 20 candidates have applied to run in the December election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chile's tourism sector reels as visitors cancel trips amid protests

Chiles tourism industry is feeling the pinch amid violent protests that have rocked capital Santiago since last month, with hotel reservations down by half and many cancelling trips after the country pulled out of hosting two major summits....

US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the SP hit an intraday record for the fourth time this week after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.Job growth slowed less than foreca...

Restriction imposed on leaves of MP police in view of festivals, probable verdict on Ayodhya case

The Madhya Pradesh police have imposed restrictions on the leaves of all police personnel starting from November 1 in view of the probable verdict on Ayodhya case and upcoming festivals. In view of upcoming festivals and a probable verdict ...

Nobody is going to lie for this: Akshay Kumar on row over box office numbers of 'Housefull 4'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday denied that the box office numbers of his latest release Housefull 4 have been exaggerated, saying nobody is going to lie for this. Questions have been raised on the films earnings but Akshay has d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019